Shawn Mendes Gets Personal In Cryptic Note About His Struggles

Shawn Mendes is one of the hottest young stars in Hollywood, and it's hard to believe he's just 23 years old! It seems like Mendes has been around for far longer than his years, churning out singalong-worthy hits like "Stitches" and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." There's no doubt that Mendes has the voice of an angel, but with fame comes a lot of interest in his personal life.

One of Mendes' most talked-about romances was with fellow singer Camila Cabello. According to Glamour, the pair had some flirty interactions before taking their relationship to the next level in July 2019, shortly after the release of their song "Señorita." Mendes gushed about his relationship with Cabello in his Netflix documentary, per Insider. "I don't think that I'm going to be able to write songs that really do it justice, that can really capture the things and the feelings with her," he confessed.

Sadly, the adorable romance came crashing down in November 2021. In an Instagram video this past March, Mendes talked about the breakup and all the hard stuff that came after it. "Like, who do I call when I'm like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I'm like, f**king, on the edge?" he asked. "I think that's the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own ... that's my reality." Now, the singer is getting incredibly candid about another aspect of his life.