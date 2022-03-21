Shawn Mendes Reveals What He Hates About Breaking Up With Camila Cabello

Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first formed a romance in 2019 and continued to make headlines as boyfriend and girlfriend. At the height of their relationship, Mendes and Cabello attended the Met Gala together, recorded the chart-topping a duet "Señorita," and weren't shy about going on public dates. With that being said, it wasn't to last as Mendes and Cabello announced their breakup in November 2021.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, an inside source told People the duo had "this intense relationship" while spending a lot of time together in lockdown. "They both seemed very happy and looked like they enjoyed having a break from working," they said, adding, "They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to now not really spending any time together."

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Cabello had nothing but love for Mendes when opening up about their split. "I think as I get older, the priorities shift," she explained. "And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that's okay." Cabello also discussed her new single, "Bam Bam," which was inspired by their breakup. Interestingly, Mendes has also released a song about their breakup, and recently discussed what he hates the most about his split from Cabello.