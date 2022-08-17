Meredith Marks Finally Reacts To Jen Shah's Guilty Plea In Fraud Case

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah has been in the middle of some serious legal drama recently. She was accused of running a major telemarketing scheme, according to NBC News, and ended up pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July. The agreement included Shah having to pay $6.5 million, as well as up to nearly $10 million in restitution to the victims she stole from. According to the New York Post, Shah purposely targeted the elderly with her telemarketing scheme and tricked them into investing in questionable services or projects.

The U.S. attorney for the Southern district of New York, Damian Williams, said (via NBC News), "These victims were sold false promises of financial security, but instead Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it."

After pleading guilty, Shah revealed she would not appeal the verdict if her prison sentence was "168 months or fewer," per People. The charges she pleaded guilty to hold a maximum sentence of 30 years. Shah previously claimed she was innocent and not involved in the scheme in September 2021, but ultimately admitted to being involved and pled guilty. She's now set to be sentenced on November 28, but people are already talking about what the future might hold for her. "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Meredith Marks is even breaking her silence on Shah's guilty plea.