Anne Heche's Manner Of Death Has Been Revealed
Sadly, Anne Heche sustained catastrophic injuries after crashing her vehicle into a residence on August 5, setting the building ablaze, The New York Times reported. She was hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center in L.A., where she was placed on a ventilator, according to the New York Post. For days, there was hope that the actor would pull through, but on August 12, she was pronounced legally dead.
Heche left behind two sons from her respective relationships with Coley Laffoon and James Tupper: Homer, 20, and Atlas, 13. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," Homer said in a statement, per Today. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."
Heche's heart was kept beating so that her organs could be harvested, and after one of her final wishes was fulfilled, the coroner revealed her official manner of death.
Anne Heche's death was a tragic accident
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner found Anne Heche's death was accidental, per People. Contributing factors to her death included smoke inhalation, injuries caused by the vehicle fire, and a chest injury described as "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma." A rep for the actor's family had previously stated that she also "suffered a severe anoxic brain injury," according to The Washington Post.
"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," her family's statement said. "More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love." Per People, her last act of generosity helped at least one person in need of an organ donation, but details about the recipient have not been revealed. Heche's gift was recognized with an Honor Walk, which involves staff members at the hospital gathering together to silently watch as an organ donor is transported to the OR, according to Us Weekly.
According to Radar, sources have stated Heche's funeral will take place within a week. "It's just close family and friends," the outlet was reportedly informed. "It will be small and private." An insider also claimed that Heche's ex, Ellen DeGeneres, will not be asked to attend.