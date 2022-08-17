Anne Heche's Manner Of Death Has Been Revealed

Sadly, Anne Heche sustained catastrophic injuries after crashing her vehicle into a residence on August 5, setting the building ablaze, The New York Times reported. She was hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center in L.A., where she was placed on a ventilator, according to the New York Post. For days, there was hope that the actor would pull through, but on August 12, she was pronounced legally dead.

Heche left behind two sons from her respective relationships with Coley Laffoon and James Tupper: Homer, 20, and Atlas, 13. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," Homer said in a statement, per Today. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Heche's heart was kept beating so that her organs could be harvested, and after one of her final wishes was fulfilled, the coroner revealed her official manner of death.