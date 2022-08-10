The Truth About Anne Heche's Children

"Dancing with the Stars" alum Anne Heche has kept her personal life relatively private over the years. However, in the wake of her fiery car accident, those following the story have begun looking into those she's closest to — including her two sons.

When it comes to Heche's personal life, she's most often associated with her ex-girlfriend, Ellen DeGeneres, even though they broke up more than 20 years ago. Heche has previously spoken about the effect their relationship had on both her life and her career. In an August 2020 interview with Mr. Warburton, she described their time together as "a beautiful time in my life." The actor also gushed over being a part of such an important moment for the LGBTQIA+ community when she and DeGeneres made their red carpet debut as a couple. That said, she has also noted that her career took a hit after their debut. Speaking to Page Six, Heche described herself as "patient zero in cancel culture," explaining that for a long time, she was essentially blacklisted in Hollywood.

However, despite Heche's relationship with DeGeneres being her most prominent since their split she's gone on to have several other relationships. Two of those saw her welcome her sons, Homer Laffoon and Atlas Tupper — but what do we know about her beloved boys?