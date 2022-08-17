Alexis Bledel And Vincent Kartheiser Have Sad News About Their Marriage
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have officially called it quits after eight years of marriage.
The two first sparked romance rumors back in 2012 after the pair starred in "Mad Men" together. At the time, Kartheiser played the character Pete Campbell while Bledel guest starred on the show as the character Beth Dawes, who had an affair with Campbell, per People. But the two weren't just in love on the TV screen, because after starring in "Mad Men" the two were seen around town packing on the PDA and sparking romance rumors. And from there, the pair's relationship only intensified – and quickly. By 2013, the two were engaged and had officially tied the knot a year later.
At the time of the wedding, sources revealed the ceremony was held in California and only close friends and family of Bledel and Kartheiser's were in attendance. "It was a small and intimate family affair," sources said, per Us Weekly. "They wanted something relaxed and beautiful. His family flew out from the East Coast." Since the wedding in 2014, both Bledel and Kartheiser have kept themselves — and their relationship — out of the public eye, despite growing their family and making public appearances. But now as the couple announces news regarding the future of their relationship, fans are looking back on memories of their favorite Hollywood couple.
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser haven't revealed the reason for their divorce
After eight years of marriage, Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are going their separate ways, after Kartheiser filed a divorce petition on August 10. The petition was filed in the New York Putnam County Court and comes two months after the pair celebrated their wedding anniversary, per Us Weekly.
Following the news, Kartheiser did not respond to questions regarding the filing and Bledel's representatives said the star had no comment on the news, per People — though the lack of comment regarding the divorce doesn't come as a shock for the notoriously private couple. Back in 2014, Kartheiser spoke out on the decision behind his and Bledel's choice to keep their relationship extremely private, explaining if their relationship was public for everyone to comment on, that would "weaken" their bond, per Vulture.
But while these two keeping their relationship — and their comments on the divorce — private doesn't come as a surprise, the fact these two are separating in the first place has sent shockwaves to fans. Taking to social media following the news, many fans wrote their condolences to the couple. "Sad to see them end things. I liked them together," one fan wrote. Another fan added that with the news of these two breaking up, no relationship is safe.