Alexis Bledel And Vincent Kartheiser Have Sad News About Their Marriage

After eight years of marriage, Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are going their separate ways, after Kartheiser filed a divorce petition on August 10. The petition was filed in the New York Putnam County Court and comes two months after the pair celebrated their wedding anniversary, per Us Weekly.

Following the news, Kartheiser did not respond to questions regarding the filing and Bledel's representatives said the star had no comment on the news, per People — though the lack of comment regarding the divorce doesn't come as a shock for the notoriously private couple. Back in 2014, Kartheiser spoke out on the decision behind his and Bledel's choice to keep their relationship extremely private, explaining if their relationship was public for everyone to comment on, that would "weaken" their bond, per Vulture.

But while these two keeping their relationship — and their comments on the divorce — private doesn't come as a surprise, the fact these two are separating in the first place has sent shockwaves to fans. Taking to social media following the news, many fans wrote their condolences to the couple. "Sad to see them end things. I liked them together," one fan wrote. Another fan added that with the news of these two breaking up, no relationship is safe.