The Tragic Death Of Texas Flip N Move Star Randy 'Lone Wolf' Martin

"Texas Flip N Move" star Randy "Lone Wolf" Martin has died, his family confirmed on Facebook. He was 65. "We are broken-hearted to let you know that Randy passed away early this morning," a statement on his official social media account read. "Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time.You will be greatly missed." According to People, Martin was a home renovator who was widely known for his appearances on the hit series "Texas Flip N Move," which first aired on the DIY Network in 2014 and ran through 2017.

Martin, who had more than 33 years of experience, truly had a passion for flipping homes and bringing something run down back to life. "I started buying homes and fixing them up while I lived in them," he said during an interview with his fellow co-stars, the Snow Sisters. "The next thing you know it just becomes something you doing every day so I sort of grew in it and I'll tell you what for young people that's a good way to get started."

Although Martin loved being in front of the camera and helping his viewers learn more about the business, he unfortunately was fighting a battle no one knew about behind the scenes.