The Tragic Death Of Texas Flip N Move Star Randy 'Lone Wolf' Martin
"Texas Flip N Move" star Randy "Lone Wolf" Martin has died, his family confirmed on Facebook. He was 65. "We are broken-hearted to let you know that Randy passed away early this morning," a statement on his official social media account read. "Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time.You will be greatly missed." According to People, Martin was a home renovator who was widely known for his appearances on the hit series "Texas Flip N Move," which first aired on the DIY Network in 2014 and ran through 2017.
Martin, who had more than 33 years of experience, truly had a passion for flipping homes and bringing something run down back to life. "I started buying homes and fixing them up while I lived in them," he said during an interview with his fellow co-stars, the Snow Sisters. "The next thing you know it just becomes something you doing every day so I sort of grew in it and I'll tell you what for young people that's a good way to get started."
Although Martin loved being in front of the camera and helping his viewers learn more about the business, he unfortunately was fighting a battle no one knew about behind the scenes.
Randy 'Lone Wolf' Martin died of cancer
According to TMZ, Randy "Lone Wolf" Martin was diagnosed with liver cancer in May and died in his home with his loved ones by his side, his wife Judy Martin confirmed. Martin's "Texas Flip N Move" co-star Donna Snow reportedly visited him in recent weeks and revealed the larger than life television personality was "fairly weak and in bad health." The news of his death sent shockwaves throughout social media and among his longtime fans.
"We are sorry to hear about this great loss. We loved his no nonsense Texas way, yet with kindness at the heart of it. He will be missed," one fan commented on Twitter. "Oh no...he was such a pleasure to watch. A very sincere person," another wrote.
On his official Facebook page, his family shared a nearly two-minute video photo collage of some of Martin's best memories. That post has now garnered more than 11,000 views with over 600 comments from supporters sending their condolences to the Martin family. "My husband and I loved watching him on Texas Flip and Move. He cracked us up and felt like family," one Facebook user wrote. Martin is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.