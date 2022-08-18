Who Will Officiate Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Georgia Wedding?
It's been one month since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck warmed the hearts of Bennifer 2.0 shippers when they announced that they privately married each other in Las Vegas, and Lopez signed her newsletter "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," making things even more official.
"We did it," the singer and actor said in her newsletter on July 17 (via People). "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient." The "Marry Me" star described her surroundings and mentioned that the two "barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight." She also shared photos of the special moment in the letter.
The happy newlyweds honeymooned in Paris, per Us Weekly, as the two were photographed throughout the entire vacation. They were accompanied by Affleck's children, Violet and Seraphina, and Lopez's children, Max and Emme. Before flying to Paris to celebrate the marriage, TMZ reported that the two were planning to hold a bigger ceremony and party with friends and family at Affleck's mansion in Georgia. Now, the lucky person who will officiate this celebrity wedding has been revealed.
Jay Shetty will be officiating Bennifer 2.0's wedding
Upon returning from their honeymoon in Paris, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are gearing up for a huge ceremony and celebration. Celebrity life coach Jay Shetty is expected to officiate the wedding held at Affleck's home in Georgia, per Marca. Shetty is also a podcaster known for interviewing celebrities like Kobe Bryant and Gwyneth Paltrow. He and Lopez are good friends, and they collaborated on a public relations stunt for "Marry Me," officiating four weddings together.
"When Jennifer Lopez asks you to officiate 4 weddings and speak on the power of love during her 'Marry Me' Special Performance you say yes," Shetty posted on social media (via Marca). "What an incredible experience it was seeing 4 beautiful couples take their vows and having Jennifer Lopez and Maluma as their wedding singers!" The life coach also officiated Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's wedding.
The big celebration will be a three-day event, per Extra. Friday is for "Drinks and Dessert," the ceremony will be on Saturday, and a casual brunch will be held on Sunday. "We're making our union 'truly official,'" Affleck stated through an insider. "[We are celebrating] the love that we hold for one another."