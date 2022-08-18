Who Will Officiate Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Georgia Wedding?

It's been one month since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck warmed the hearts of Bennifer 2.0 shippers when they announced that they privately married each other in Las Vegas, and Lopez signed her newsletter "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," making things even more official.

"We did it," the singer and actor said in her newsletter on July 17 (via People). "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient." The "Marry Me" star described her surroundings and mentioned that the two "barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight." She also shared photos of the special moment in the letter.

The happy newlyweds honeymooned in Paris, per Us Weekly, as the two were photographed throughout the entire vacation. They were accompanied by Affleck's children, Violet and Seraphina, and Lopez's children, Max and Emme. Before flying to Paris to celebrate the marriage, TMZ reported that the two were planning to hold a bigger ceremony and party with friends and family at Affleck's mansion in Georgia. Now, the lucky person who will officiate this celebrity wedding has been revealed.