Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Reportedly Aren't Done Celebrating Their Nuptials Just Yet

Jennifer Lopez has made it no secret that falling in love with Ben Affleck the second time feels like a whirlwind adventure. The couple surprised their fans by tying the knot in a "super small" ceremony in Las Vegas, per People. Apparently, Lopez was in a rush to marry Affleck. One source close to the situation told Page Six back in July that Lopez felt their marriage had to happen "now or never" because she was worried Affleck might not have made it to the altar. One tipster told the outlet, "[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!"

Lopez and Affleck's wedding was followed by a family-friendly honeymoon to Paris with their kids. In fact, the couple's honeymoon was everything that they wanted, as one source told ET, "Ben and Jen had the best time in Paris." The source further added that "It was so nice being away together with their kids and just eat, relax, celebrate Jen's birthday and have some time off from work."

And now, it seems like the wedding festivities aren't over as Lopez and Affleck are looking to celebrate their love even more with a three-day soirée.