Mama June Explains Her Motive For Suing Former Friend On Live TV

"Mama" June Shannon has been through a myriad of changes during the past two years. Not only has she tied the knot with Justin Stroud and became a grandmother again, but she's also switching up her look.

The "Mama June: From Not to Hot" reality star is now sporting a new hairstyle that is very different from any of her previous styles. Per, The U.S. Sun, Shannon took to her Instagram Story to share her coiffure. In the media share, her tresses were long, wavy, and a soft shade of pink. She also showed off the color in another post where she wrote that fans "will see more of our makeover."

Shannon isn't only switching up her appearance, but she's also revisiting some relationships from the past. In fact, the star confronted her old friend in the pursuit of justice. But, has she walked away a richer woman? Shannon has is speaking out about why she took such drastic measures against someone she once helped.