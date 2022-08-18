The Health Scare That Left Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Hospitalized

When it comes to health issues, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Nicholas Brendon can't seem to catch a break. In February 2021, the actor underwent spinal surgery after an accident on ice, per Us Weekly. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "With a rare condition and a slip a week ago, I'm having spinal surgery in 1 hour."

Later that year, Brendon had difficulties walking due to "paralysis in his genitals and legs," per Page Six. According to another Page Six report, Brendon's August 2021 arrest regarding felony prescription fraud worsened his spinal issues. His manager, Theresa Fortier, told the Daily Mail, "So sleeping on a cement floor with other inmates was not exactly conducive to healing and it aggravated his injury and since then he has been in immense pain with numbness and paralysis." She also stated his need for a second procedure, writing, "The hospital needs to bring him in for another spinal surgery to correct whatever it is that has happened." Sadly, the actor has just had another flare-up with his health.