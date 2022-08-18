The Unsurprising Real Housewives Franchise That Nearly 30% Of Fans Agree Is The Best

When it comes to Bravo's "Real Housewives," there's no shortage of series to choose from. The first iteration began in Orange County and soon spread across the country with outposts in Dallas, DC, Atlanta, and Salt Lake City. Bravo even took the concept overseas with installments in Australia, Europe, and, most recently, Dubai.

Each series brings its own flair, and pays homage to its location. For example, the wealthy ladies in "New York" always begin their season in the Hamptons. References to the mob are abundant in "New Jersey," the "Miami" gals love to hang out on a yacht, and half the cast of "Beverly Hills" are semi-retired actors. Of course, each series has standout fan favorites, such as Lisa Rina, Heather Dubrow, or NeNe Leakes, and trouble-makers like Brandi Glanville and Jen Shah.

As for the best series, though, that's up to debate — or so we thought. When Nicki Swift posed that question to over 500 fans, one critically acclaimed location stood out above the rest.