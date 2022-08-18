Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Clear Up Wedding Postponement Rumors

Successful Bachelor Nation relationships are few and far between — especially for a franchise that's supposed to be all about the love — so fans are always eager to see a relationship between former Bachelors and Bachelorettes actually work out. Fans can also get anxious the longer it takes for their faves to actually make it down the aisle. Fiances Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick did not meet while on any official "Bachelor" show, but as they are both fan-favorite characters in the greater Bachelor Cinematic Universe, most people don't care how they met. They just want to see these two love-birds actually tie the knot.

Back in June, Bristowe had told Us Weekly that she and Tartick were planning a big "Great Gatsby"-themed wedding in New York City on New Year's Eve. But then in August, Bristowe told Us Weekly's "Here For The Right Reasons" podcast that the date they had planned didn't look like it was going to work after all. Part of the problem, she said, was that so many venues are already booked. "So we're trying to come up with ideas just because I did not know that finding a venue or picking a date would be this hard," she said.

Apparently, some people took this to mean that the wedding was maybe not happening.