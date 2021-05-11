Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Have Big News To Share
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are heading down the aisle!
The couple announced to fans via Instagram on May 11 that they are officially engaged. "Choosing your forever is the most important decision in the world, @kaitlynbristowe you made that decision so easy! Love you to death and forever," Jason wrote on Instagram along with some sweet photos of him with Kaitlyn. Kaitlyn also posted a slide of professionally photographed engagement photos with a simple caption that read, "Don't pinch me."
Kaitlyn and Jason both come from "The Bachelor" franchise, but they did not appear on a show together. Kaitlyn originally competed for Chris Soules' heart on "Bachelor" Season 19, and then led her own season of "The Bachelorette" in 2015. Shawn Booth stole her heart on the show, but their romance fizzled out and they split in November 2018. Jason met Kaitlyn when he appeared on her "Off the Vine" podcast in October 2018, and the pair were officially a couple by January of 2019.
Fellow Bachelor Nation alumni and fans were thrilled for the newly engaged couple, who had long been questioned about getting married. Keep scrolling to learn what both friends and Kaitlyn had to say about the engagement.
Kaitlyn Bristowe said the engagement was 'on brand'
Jason Tartick made his and Kaitlyn Bristowe's engagement a full-circle moment, as he got down on one knee while Kaitlyn was under the impression that they were filming an episode of "Off the Vine."
"Jason's like, 'Kaitlyn, we're not doing a podcast.' And I'm like, 'You forgot to hit record, didn't you!'" Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight on May 11 about their engagement. "He was like, 'No, this is something else,' and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer." The media host and podcaster also admitted she was a bit "embarrassed" because she was wearing a shirt that said "Tequila for Breakfast" when the engagement went down. "I was like, 'This feels very on brand, but also very inappropriate!'" she recalled.
Friends and fans alike were excited to see that Kaitlyn and Jason took the next step in their relationship. Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston commented, "I'm so happy for you guys!!" with a red heart and heart eye emoji. "Bachelor in Paradise" alumna Tenley Leopold said she was "so happy" for the couple. Former Bachelor Ben Higgins wrote a simple, but enthused, "Heck yes!"
Congratulations to Kaitlyn and Jason!