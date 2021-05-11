Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Have Big News To Share

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are heading down the aisle!

The couple announced to fans via Instagram on May 11 that they are officially engaged. "Choosing your forever is the most important decision in the world, @kaitlynbristowe you made that decision so easy! Love you to death and forever," Jason wrote on Instagram along with some sweet photos of him with Kaitlyn. Kaitlyn also posted a slide of professionally photographed engagement photos with a simple caption that read, "Don't pinch me."

Kaitlyn and Jason both come from "The Bachelor" franchise, but they did not appear on a show together. Kaitlyn originally competed for Chris Soules' heart on "Bachelor" Season 19, and then led her own season of "The Bachelorette" in 2015. Shawn Booth stole her heart on the show, but their romance fizzled out and they split in November 2018. Jason met Kaitlyn when he appeared on her "Off the Vine" podcast in October 2018, and the pair were officially a couple by January of 2019.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alumni and fans were thrilled for the newly engaged couple, who had long been questioned about getting married. Keep scrolling to learn what both friends and Kaitlyn had to say about the engagement.