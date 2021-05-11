Katie Thurston Responds To Rumors Regarding Her Sexuality

"Bachelorette" Season 17 lead Katie Thurston is addressing those rumors regarding her sexuality.

Katie caused a stir among fans when she posted a photo of her friend and fellow former "Bachelor" contestant Casandra Suarez kissing her neck to Instagram (seen below) on May 11. She captioned the photo, "Whatever floats your boat" with a purple heart emoji.

Katie immediately received a landslide of mixed comments, with many fans speculating that she came out as bisexual and that she even left "The Bachelorette" for a woman. Others weren't too pleased with the photo and accused the Washington native of "queer baiting" through the cozy picture. "Bro if you're not bi, please dont queer bait. Girls kissing girls is a real thing. Not a joke or a costume or something edgy," a frustrated follower wrote. Another fan commented that if the photo is a statement of sexuality, Katie could have come out in a more appropriate way. "I hate when people pretend to be queer for attention. If you're bi then for the queer community, you should have talked about it. Being queer isn't something to fetishsize," they said.

Following the comments, Katie left a note under the photo to clear the controversy surrounding it.