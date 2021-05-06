Tayshia Adams Shares Insider Scoop On Katie Thurston's Season

As anticipation builds for Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette," former Bachelorette and interim host Tayshia Adams has shared an inside scoop with fans.

Tayshia gave fans insight into how Katie handled herself while filming the 17th season of the hit reality dating show, specifically mentioning if she followed former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe's advice. "I was there. I can tell you that she took this advice to heart," Tayshia confirmed on her Click Bait podcast on May 6.

Kaitlyn revealed to Hollywood Life on May 3 that she encouraged Katie to be her authentic self while filming her season. "There's a lot of pressure from the world watching, and a lot of times you get in your head about what they would want..." she explained. "It has to be truly authentic to yourself and how you're feeling, no matter who you're going to piss off."

Katie became an early favorite among Bachelor Nation fans for being proud of who she is as well as standing up against the so-called bullies on Matt James' "Bachelor" season. While Tayshia said Katie definitely stuck to Kaitlyn's advice, she shared it wasn't always easy. "I think it was challenging and hard for her at times. Rightfully so," Tayshia said. "I think everybody would have a difficult time to do that. I think she tried her best."

Tayshia continued on to share her own advice for Katie, and even dropped a juicy hint about the upcoming season.