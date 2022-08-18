Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Dating Difficulties After Scottie Pippen Divorce

Dating after a divorce can be hard. Especially if you've been married for decades, how is a person supposed to find somebody else to fill their place? This is the question "Real Housewives of Miami" star Larsa Pippen, who's divorce from basketball legend Scottie Pippen was finalized in December 2021, according to Us Weekly, is asking herself right now.

The Pippens' divorce wasn't official until three years after they actually split, which means Larsa has had at least three years to try and find someone new — if that's something she's interested in. Speaking to fellow reality star "RHONJ's" Melissa Gorga on her podcast "On Display," Larsa admitted she's found the dating scene more difficult than she originally thought it would be. "I was married to this really famous guy that was really cute that had a good body, that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids," Larsa said. "So where the hell are you going to find a guy that can fill in? Doesn't have to be all of them... but a few of those boxes. It's kind of hard."

However, Larsa's outlook isn't completely bleak — as it turns out, she has found a silver lining.