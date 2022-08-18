The Real Reason Brian Stelter Is Leaving CNN

CNN seems to be experiencing growing pains. It's strange to say that about a channel that's been around since 1980 and kicked off the world of 24-hour news reporting as we know it, per History, but channels and companies, like people, continue growing and changing. And CNN is definitely going through changes.

In April, AT&T announced (via Adweek) its anticipated merger between WarnerMedia, which owns CNN, HBO, TNT, TBS, and Warner Bros., among others, and Discovery Inc., which includes channels like HGTV, TLC, OWN, Food Network, and of course Discovery — to the tune of $43 billion. There have already been lots of complaints from fans, at least, about the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger and its new company, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. — particularly regarding the DCEU and its cancellation of the "Batgirl" movie — and more is suspected as the dust settles.

One of the recent casualties of the Warner Bros/Discovery merger, announced on August 18, is the cancellation of CNN's news criticism show, "Reliable Sources," which has aired for 30 years and is CNN's longest-running show, per The New York Times. With it, its current host, Brian Stelter, is also leaving CNN after nine years with the company. The show airs its final episode on August 21, per CNN, though it will continue publishing its newsletter. While CNN's official statement calls Brian Stelter "an impeccable broadcaster," and says they "are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years," it seems there is more happening behind the scenes.