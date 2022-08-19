Blake Shelton Returns To One Of His Most Eyebrow-Raising Hairstyles
Even though Blake Shelton has been known for his one look in recent years, that doesn't mean he hasn't experimented with his style before.
Debuting on the music scene in 2001 with his first single, "Austin," the country singer looked completely different. In the music video, the "Nobody But You" hitmaker sported long, curly mullet with a white cowboy hat. In recent times, the award-winning star has been known for his shorter hair without the cowboy hat. With that being said, he did temporarily return to the mullet style in 2020 in quarantine. "I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together," he tweeted. "I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope." In an update post just days later, Shelton shared a video of his short mullet with added stripes on the side.
Once Shelton got back to work after spending time with his wife Gwen Stefani in quarantine, he resorted back to the same hairstyle he has been rocking for over the past decade. However, it seems the talent show judge was ready to go back in time and sport one of his most iconic looks for his new song.
Blake Shelton's new music video reminded him why he got rid of his mullet
For Blake Shelton's new single, "No Body," he is taking fans down memory lane, reminding everyone how it all started. In the music video, a guitar, a large cowboy hat, and of course, his long, curly mullet all make an appearance, which is reminiscent of his early videos. In true vintage style, it also includes line dancing in a bar that is inspired by the golden age of the '90s.
"[Wearing the mullet] felt completely natural to me," the "Happy Anywhere" hitmaker told People. "Especially making the video in this particular bar. The air conditioning wasn't on. It was hot in there." While shooting the music video, Shelton was reminded of why he chose to switch up his hairstyle all those years back. "Hair was sticking to my neck and the side of my face. And I remember thinking, 'Oh yeah, this is why I ended up cutting my mullet off.' Not because it wasn't cool anymore or trendy, just because it was physically irritating," Shelton added.
As noted by PopSugar, the likes of Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X have helped make mullets become fashionable again in recent years. Despite that, Shelton doesn't have any plans to adopt the hairstyle permanently again.