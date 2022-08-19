Blake Shelton Returns To One Of His Most Eyebrow-Raising Hairstyles

Even though Blake Shelton has been known for his one look in recent years, that doesn't mean he hasn't experimented with his style before.

Debuting on the music scene in 2001 with his first single, "Austin," the country singer looked completely different. In the music video, the "Nobody But You" hitmaker sported long, curly mullet with a white cowboy hat. In recent times, the award-winning star has been known for his shorter hair without the cowboy hat. With that being said, he did temporarily return to the mullet style in 2020 in quarantine. "I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together," he tweeted. "I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope." In an update post just days later, Shelton shared a video of his short mullet with added stripes on the side.

Once Shelton got back to work after spending time with his wife Gwen Stefani in quarantine, he resorted back to the same hairstyle he has been rocking for over the past decade. However, it seems the talent show judge was ready to go back in time and sport one of his most iconic looks for his new song.