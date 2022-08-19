Casey Affleck Proves He's Just Like His Brother Ben

Lately, headlines have been dominated by news of Ben Affleck's love for Jennifer Lopez. Their upcoming wedding is set to take place in Georgia, with TMZ reporting on August 18 that the happy couple has already arrived. The pair has had an unusual route to the altar. As Us Weekly recapped, they had plans to marry in 2003, before calling off the ceremony just days in advance. They officially split just a few months later, moving on with other people before eventually re-coupling in 2021.

In between his relationships with Lopez, Affleck had another high-profile love affair ... with Dunkin' Donuts. The actor is so frequently photographed holding coffee from the chain that outlets like People have put together articles of his best hits. Even Affleck himself is in on the joke. When he appeared on "SNL," he starred in a sketch as "Donny," a Dunkin' Donuts fanatic.

It's unsurprising that energizing Dunkin' Donuts coffee would play a role in Affleck's busy wedding weekend ... but the man who made the stop might not be who you'd expect. The Affleck brothers are proving that America runs on Dunkin', and loving Dunkin' runs in the family.