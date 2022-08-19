Casey Affleck Proves He's Just Like His Brother Ben
Lately, headlines have been dominated by news of Ben Affleck's love for Jennifer Lopez. Their upcoming wedding is set to take place in Georgia, with TMZ reporting on August 18 that the happy couple has already arrived. The pair has had an unusual route to the altar. As Us Weekly recapped, they had plans to marry in 2003, before calling off the ceremony just days in advance. They officially split just a few months later, moving on with other people before eventually re-coupling in 2021.
In between his relationships with Lopez, Affleck had another high-profile love affair ... with Dunkin' Donuts. The actor is so frequently photographed holding coffee from the chain that outlets like People have put together articles of his best hits. Even Affleck himself is in on the joke. When he appeared on "SNL," he starred in a sketch as "Donny," a Dunkin' Donuts fanatic.
It's unsurprising that energizing Dunkin' Donuts coffee would play a role in Affleck's busy wedding weekend ... but the man who made the stop might not be who you'd expect. The Affleck brothers are proving that America runs on Dunkin', and loving Dunkin' runs in the family.
Casey made a Dunkin' stop ahead of the Bennifer wedding
Ahead of his flight down to the Georgia wedding, Casey Affleck was spotted picking up some donuts from a Los Angeles Dunkin'. Page Six captured the actor carrying two boxes of the breakfast delicacies, while his girlfriend Caylee Cowan handled the coffees.
It's no wonder that Casey may want to rest up before the wedding weekend, as the Bennifer nuptials have already been quite an affair. As TMZ recapped, the pair had a surprise, intimate ceremony in Vegas in July. Now, close friends and family are joining them in Georgia — where their 2003 wedding was set to take place — for a celebratory weekend.
Casey's coffee run and Ben's official marriage to his other love probably won't be enough to strip him of his title as the Dunkin' king. Instead, some think the marriage just marks a new chapter in his beautiful Dunkin' love story. "I just love that Ben Affleck gets to wake up every day, see his one true true love — J Lo — lying next to him and whisper gently to her 'I'm going to Dunkin, want anything?"" tweeted one person. Others found hope in his happily ever after: "Ben Affleck makes me feel like all things are possible through Dunkin."