Travis Barker Faces Another Unexpected Health Issue After Hospitalization
Travis Barker was hospitalized in late June for a serious case of pancreatitis, according to TMZ, after undergoing a colonoscopy that seemingly triggered the disease. Barker took to Twitter to explain what happened after photos of him being taken into the hospital on a stretcher were obtained by media outlets like Page Six, causing fans to quickly become concerned online.
Barker tweeted, "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube." This is what ultimately caused him to develop a severe "life-threatening" case of pancreatitis.
Luckily, Barker recovered and was back in the studio about a week after the scary diagnosis, per TMZ. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, took to her Instagram Story (via Page Six) shortly after to post a meaningful message about Barker's health. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband," she wrote. And while the drummer fully recovered from his serious case of pancreatitis, another unexpected health issue is affecting him now.
Travis Barker has tested positive for COVID-19
It appears that Travis Barker can't catch a break. Less than two months after enduring a life-threatening case of pancreatitis, the drummer revealed on Instagram on August 18 that he has contracted COVID-19. He posted a photo of himself drumming with the caption, "Covid sucks. I'd rather be playing drums." His positive diagnosis is causing extra concern among fans, who are sending their well wishes his way on social media. One fan commented, "I hope you feel better soon! You, Kourt, and the kids are in my prayers. Sending my love to you all," while another wrote, "Dude!!!! You can't catch a break. So sorry."
Barker's diagnosis comes just one week after Machine Gun Kelly confirmed that the drummer would be joining him on tour — despite health experts advising against it after his recent hospitalization scare, per Us Weekly. It's unclear if Kourtney Kardashian also has contracted the virus, as the pair has been more inseparable than ever recently. She even joined Barker backstage while he performed on tour with Machine Gun Kelly. Less than a week ago, she posted a series of photos with her husband backstage on Instagram and captioned the post, "tour wife."
Barker and Kardashian are known for their over-the-top PDA, so it would be quite impressive if the Poosh founder dodged the virus.