Travis Barker Faces Another Unexpected Health Issue After Hospitalization

Travis Barker was hospitalized in late June for a serious case of pancreatitis, according to TMZ, after undergoing a colonoscopy that seemingly triggered the disease. Barker took to Twitter to explain what happened after photos of him being taken into the hospital on a stretcher were obtained by media outlets like Page Six, causing fans to quickly become concerned online.

Barker tweeted, "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube." This is what ultimately caused him to develop a severe "life-threatening" case of pancreatitis.

Luckily, Barker recovered and was back in the studio about a week after the scary diagnosis, per TMZ. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, took to her Instagram Story (via Page Six) shortly after to post a meaningful message about Barker's health. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband," she wrote. And while the drummer fully recovered from his serious case of pancreatitis, another unexpected health issue is affecting him now.