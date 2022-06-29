Travis Barker's Reported Medical Situation Has Been Made Public

On June 28, fans of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker were sent into a frenzy after TMZ reported that he was hospitalized. According to the news outlet, the acclaimed musician was spotted being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center via a stretcher, with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. Barker's hospitalization was further confirmed by his daughter Alabama, who took to Instagram to ask fans to "send prayers."

Shortly after the news was announced, Barker's fans and industry peers sent their love and support via social media. One fan wrote: "My prayers go out to @travisbarker as he's been rushed into hospital. It's not clear as to why at the moment. I really hope he's ok." Another fan tweeted: "Heard the news that Travis Barker got rushed to the hospital hours ago. Hoping for the best outcome with their situation."

Hours before landing in the hospital, the Grammy-nominated artist uploaded a cryptic tweet stating, "God Save Me" — which raised initial alarms amongst his dedicated fan base. However, after hours of speculation, the cause of Barker's hospitalization has finally been revealed.