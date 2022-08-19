Vicki Gunvalson's Unsurprising Reaction To Tamra Judge Rejoining RHOC

Many fans of "The Real Housewives" didn't think Vicki Gunvalson — the OG of the OC — would ever be booted from "The Real Housewives of Orange County," including Vicki Gunvalson. But booted she eventually was, and while most former 'Wives don't like to broadcast it when they are fired the show or openly campaign to get back on, most former 'Wives are not Gunvalson. At the time of her downgrading in Season 14 of "RHOC," Gunvalson was the only remaining main cast-member from the original franchise, per Us Weekly. She and Tamra Judge were both let go ahead of Season 15.

At BravoCon after her firing, Gunvalson made clear that, if she ever returned to the show, it would not be as a "friend." As she told Entertainment Tonight, "I love Bravo and I love my journey here, but they're not ever going to do this to me again, because I don't deserve that."

So when Judge was asked to return to the show and Gunvalson wasn't, how do you think she reacted?