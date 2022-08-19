Kimora Lee Simmons' Rare Family Photo Is Sure To Turn Heads
Kimora Lee Simmons is many different things but motherhood is her favorite hat to wear! "The most fulfilling thing in my life is to be a parent and a mother," she told People in 2009. "That's what I was made to do ... I'm very good at it; that's what I do. It's my thing."
Per Us Weekly, The "Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane" shares daughters, Ming Lee (2000) and Aoki Lee (2002) with her former husband Russell Simmons. Son Kenzo arrived in 2009, and his father is actor Djimon Hounsou, who she dated from 2007 to 2012. Simmons welcomed her fourth child, Wolfe, with ex partner Tim Leissner in 2015. Then, in 2020, the model became a mom of five when adopting her son Gary, who was 10 at the time.
Even though Simmons' relationship with some of her exes isn't exactly cordial, the reality star does not let the bad blood get in the way of her bond with her kids. From launching a business with her daughters, to sharing glimpses of their lives on her Instagram, Kimora Lee Simmons is clearly proud of her sweet children. So when Simmons has the rare opportunity to take a pic with her entire brood, you bet she takes advantage!
Kimora Lee Simmons is one happy momma
Kimora Lee Simmons shows up in style! On August 18 the model hosted a Back to School Giveaway event and seemingly had the support of her brood. Standing in the middle, Lee Simmons posed for a lovely family photo at the event, flanked by Ming, Aoki, Kenzo, Gary, and Wolfe.
The event which, according to People, was held at the Girls Club of America's "Main Street Clubhouse," saw Lee Simmons don a pair of jeans, a neutral colored tight fitting top and a pair of white sneakers. Like their mom, Lee Simmons' kids kept it casual with their outfits, as they flashed charming smiles at the camera.
The lovely family photo comes only a few weeks after Lee Simmons' daughter Aoki was criticized for choosing to be a model despite her studentship at Harvard. The 20-year-old was then left with no choice but to defend herself. "I would like to change the idea that you can't be smart and pretty, or you can't be smart and enjoy your looks or enjoy a creative, beauty-fashion-based career," Aoki wrote, per E! News. "You can be two kinds of people in one person. That's really who I am." Well, it sounds like Simmons instilled an amazing sense of confidence in her kiddos — and it shines through in photos, too!