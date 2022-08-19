Kimora Lee Simmons' Rare Family Photo Is Sure To Turn Heads

Kimora Lee Simmons is many different things but motherhood is her favorite hat to wear! "The most fulfilling thing in my life is to be a parent and a mother," she told People in 2009. "That's what I was made to do ... I'm very good at it; that's what I do. It's my thing."

Per Us Weekly, The "Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane" shares daughters, Ming Lee (2000) and Aoki Lee (2002) with her former husband Russell Simmons. Son Kenzo arrived in 2009, and his father is actor Djimon Hounsou, who she dated from 2007 to 2012. Simmons welcomed her fourth child, Wolfe, with ex partner Tim Leissner in 2015. Then, in 2020, the model became a mom of five when adopting her son Gary, who was 10 at the time.

Even though Simmons' relationship with some of her exes isn't exactly cordial, the reality star does not let the bad blood get in the way of her bond with her kids. From launching a business with her daughters, to sharing glimpses of their lives on her Instagram, Kimora Lee Simmons is clearly proud of her sweet children. So when Simmons has the rare opportunity to take a pic with her entire brood, you bet she takes advantage!