How Jason Oppenheim Really Feels About Christine Quinn Leaving Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn will not be returning to Netflix's hit series "Selling Sunset" for Season 6 or 7, according to TMZ, but the drama is still in full swing. Production for the new season reportedly began this summer and the new season will feature all of the show's original cast members — minus Quinn. The former Netflix star recently left The Oppenheim Group after deciding to launch her own real estate brokerage, RealOpen, with her husband Christian Richard in April, per People. Her future when it came to "Selling Sunset" quickly became unknown after her exit from the brokerage.

Sources told TMZ that Quinn is focusing on her own business endeavors instead of returning to the show. When she originally left the brokerage earlier this year, she told People that Jason Oppenheim was aware for over a year that she was "doing her own thing" and working on opening her own brokerage, although that was never said or shown on the show. Quinn has been open about the show's supposedly fake storylines on social media and in the news.

Although she received major backlash after Season 5 for her behavior, she told People she hasn't even bothered watching the series and explained, "I know what happens in real life... so I don't need to go rewatch something that isn't reality." Although the other cast members have remained quiet about Quinn's exit, Oppenheim has finally broken his silence on the matter.