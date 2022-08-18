Christine Quinn Confirms What Everyone Suspected About Her Selling Sunset Future

There's no doubt that "Selling Sunset" is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and in a lot of ways, it feels like "Real Housewives" meets "Million Dollar Listing." The show premiered in 2019 and has since enjoyed five seasons on the streaming platform. Thanks to the show, the ladies of the Oppenheim Group have been thrust into stardom and if you check out their Instagram pages, most boast millions of followers each. Christine Quinn, for example, has more than 3.2 million fans on the platform.

In fact, Quinn has become one of the most talked-about members of the cast, thanks to all of the drama she brings to the table. As fans of the show know, Quinn is not afraid to speak her mind on any topic, which has caused a lot of tension between her and her co-workers over the years, especially Chrishell Stause. And the drama transpired off-camera, as well. In May, Quinn called Stause out on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast (via E! News), claiming Stause's relationship with Jason Oppenheim "was opportunistic." Quinn added that ​​"it was a great storyline" and that she believed that "Jason did have genuine feelings for her." Quinn also said that the relationship between Stause and Oppenheim was very "one-sided," and she didn't believe Stause had feelings for Oppenheim. Ouch.

With all the drama centered around the star, it doesn't come as a huge surprise that she has plans to leave the series once and for all.