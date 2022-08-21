What You Should Know About Rainey Qualley's Music Career

Actor Andie MacDowell was a popular figure in the 80s, who starred in the coming-of-age film "St. Elmo's Fire" alongside members of Hollywood's "Brat Pack" like Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez. MacDowell also started a family with her first husband Paul Qualley. The couple had a son Justin and two daughters, Margaret Qualley and the younger Rainey Qualley, The Washington Post recapped. Margaret and Rainey navigated fame as best friends as they both followed in their mother's footsteps to become actors. For example, Margaret appeared in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." As for Rainey, she made her acting debut in the 2012 film "Mighty Fine" followed by roles in "Mad Men" and "Ocean's Eight," via IMDb.

Later, Rainey became involved in a unique mini-series called "Love in the Time of Corona." The show was completely conceived and shot during the pandemic and starred Qualley alongside actor Tommy Dorfman. Producers selected Qualley to not only show off her acting skills but also showcase her singing voice in the final episode. Qualley wrote and performed the original song "6ft from Love" partly because beyond acting, Qualley is also a musician who goes by the artist name Rainsford, per Entertainment Weekly. This dual threat enjoys using both acting and creating music as creative outlets. "When I'm not doing one thing, I like to do the other, and that way I'm always occupied," Rainey explained to Music Musings & Such. This is everything you need to know about Qualley's music career.