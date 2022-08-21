What We Know About The Alarming Charges Gary Busey Is Facing

Trigger warning: The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

While Gary Busey is well-regarded as one of America's foremost actors, he is also known for his turbulent personal life. In 1988, for instance, 10 years after his big breakthrough as Buddy Holly in the hit biographical film "The Buddy Holly Story," Busey became severely injured in a motorcycle accident, suffering a skull fracture and permanent brain damage (Busey was also not wearing a helmet). He has also undergone significant substance abuse and addiction issues, even getting arrested in 1995 after overdosing on cocaine.

Most followers of Busey will recall that he was a patient on the second season of "Celebrity Rehab" in 2008 for his former cocaine addiction, as well as the use of medical marijuana for his asthma (Busey had been sober from cocaine for 13 years at the time of filming, however, and claimed he was there as a mentor to other patients in the facility, per the New York Post). During filming for the season, psychiatrist Charles Sophy posited that Busey's brain injury had a greater impact on him than Busey initially thought, claiming that it was "weakening" his "mental filters," and caused him to act impulsively.

Though Busey had stayed relatively out of the spotlight in recent years, he's now back in the headlines — unfortunately, it isn't thanks to an upcoming film or positive personal news.