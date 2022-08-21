Another Married Couple From Love Is Blind Bites The Dust

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson's romance has come to an end, with Ruhl filing for divorce in mid August, per Page Six. After celebrating their first wedding anniversary in June, it may come as a surprise that the Season 2 contestants have already called it quits. On top of that, in a July Us Weekly article, Ruhl expressed her desires for another wedding reception down the line. She also envisioned a future family with her beau. Ruhl told the outlet, "I can't wait to have kids to embarrass the heck out of both Nick and them. Like, I can't wait. However, we got married really quickly and so it's not anywhere in the [cards for] next two years."

Ruhl and Thompson aren't the only "Love Is Blind" lovebirds to recently put their marriage to rest. There was just one other couple who said "I do" by the end of Season 2 — castmates Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones. This month, McNeely and Jones announced their split in a joint Instagram post. They wrote, "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best." C'est la vie.