Love Is Blind's Jarrette Jones And Iyanna McNeely Have Sad Relationship News

On August 17, Netflix's Love Is Blind stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced that they are getting a divorce after a short marriage. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," the former lovebirds said in a joint Instagram statement. They then said that their lives were "going in different directions" before admitting that their decision was difficult to make. "We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives," they continued. "To the Love Is Blind Family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support."

In response to the former couple's post, the show released a statement via Twitter thanking them for "opening their hearts to the experience." Before their surprising announcement, the couple was seemingly in good spirits about their future. In an interview with People after the Season 2 finale, Jarrette revealed that they wanted to focus on travel before starting a family. "Just so we can be out as a married couple with no strings attached, no bars and just be ourselves and enjoy our time together," he added. Iyanna echoed similar sentiments and said they had plans to move in together as well. Although their marriage has come to an end, the former couple have assured fans that they "don't regret a single thing!"

Now, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thomspon are the only ones from "Love Is Blind" Season 2 who remain together.