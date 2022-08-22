Salma Hayek Reveals Her True Feelings About Angelina Jolie

There are a number of celebrities who don't like actor Angelina Jolie. One of those celebrities is comedian Chelsea Handler. "Yeah, I'm not a fan," Handler said in a 2010 interview with Glamour. "She just doesn't come off to me as a sincere woman. She seems like a woman that you'd really want to avoid." The comedian is friends with both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, and had some harsh words to say to the actor when she was going through a divorce from Pitt.

The comedian addressed the divorce on her Netflix show (via Refinery29), explaining that a part of the Brangelina split was allegedly due to Pitt's smoking and drinking habits. Handler didn't hold back from saying, "Oh, yeah, because he married a f***ing lunatic, that's why." Years later, the comedian apologized for her jabs at the actor.

"I'm upset that I was so upset with Angelina Jolie," Handler said on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2019. "I realized she's just trying to do her best. Obviously, I'm not going to hang out with her, but I get it now." She mentioned that she understands those who are saying that she's just trying to be a good mother and wife, and she wished her luck at the end of her statement. Despite the celebrities who aren't fans of Jolie, she has gotten praise from some — including Salma Hayek.