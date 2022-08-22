Why Tom Brady's Major Deal With Another NFL Team Fell Through

Tom Brady shocked many sports fans when he decided to end his career with the New England Patriots in 2020, per Twitter. He announced that he would be continuing his football career elsewhere, which ended up being with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL star signed a two-year contract with the Florida team after spending 20 years with the Patriots, but before making a deal with the Buccaneers, it was unclear what team Brady would join and for how long. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two viable options for Brady at the time, according to the NFL, but other teams were also in the mix at one point.

Brady was looking for a new beginning after his time in New England. He told Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America," "When you're in one place for 20 years, you think that's the only way, and I think when you go to a different place you realize, 'Wow — there's another way that people do things."

While he seems to have enjoyed his time with the Buccaneers over the past few years, it was recently revealed that his heart was not always set on Tampa Bay. In fact, a deal with another NFL team that abruptly fell through left him very disappointed.