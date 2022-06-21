Rob Gronkowski Makes A Major Announcement About His Future In The NFL

There's no doubt that Rob Gronkowski has had an incredible career in the NFL as a tight end. In 2010, the New England Patriots drafted Gronk in the second round after his college career at the University of Arizona, per Bleacher Report. There, he teamed up with quarterback Tom Brady, and the two made magic. The star took home three Super Bowl rings during his time with the Patriots, per Bola VIP. In his nine seasons with the organization, Gronk had an impressive stats sheet with 92 touchdowns and over 9,200 yards, per Stat Muse.

In 2019, Gronkowski took to social media to make a huge announcement. "I will be retiring from the game of football today," he wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010." He also thanked the organization, his teammates, and fans as he added that he was "uncertain of whats next."

However, Gronk's retirement didn't last long. The star came out of retirement in 2020 to join his beloved quarterback, Tom Brady, in Tampa Bay, though he insists he made the choice for other reasons. "The main reason I came down to Tampa was because my mother lives two hours away. She can get to all eight of my home games," he said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." After a 2021 Super Bowl win with the team, it's time for Gronk to take another step back.