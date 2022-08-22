Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Favor Revealed In Mix-Up

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have kicked off their wedding celebrations with a private ceremony, but now it seems they're letting everyone get involved, including some strangers.

The couple initially tied the knot at a private Las Vegas ceremony, as reported by TMZ. The outlet captured the sweet message Lopez posted to her website following the event. She wrote, "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

Bennifer's journey to the altar was long-awaited. People recounted their tumultuous relationship timeline, with their initially planned 2003 wedding being called off just days before the ceremony. It was hard not to feel a little robbed by the fact that their rescheduled nuptials were so secretive, but they made up for things with a glamorous celebration in Georgia. According to E!, the couple planned the weekend-long event for their closest friends and family, but it seems like some of the celebrations managed to get to some lucky outsiders.