Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Favor Revealed In Mix-Up
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have kicked off their wedding celebrations with a private ceremony, but now it seems they're letting everyone get involved, including some strangers.
The couple initially tied the knot at a private Las Vegas ceremony, as reported by TMZ. The outlet captured the sweet message Lopez posted to her website following the event. She wrote, "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
Bennifer's journey to the altar was long-awaited. People recounted their tumultuous relationship timeline, with their initially planned 2003 wedding being called off just days before the ceremony. It was hard not to feel a little robbed by the fact that their rescheduled nuptials were so secretive, but they made up for things with a glamorous celebration in Georgia. According to E!, the couple planned the weekend-long event for their closest friends and family, but it seems like some of the celebrations managed to get to some lucky outsiders.
A hotel guest mistakenly got sent Bennifer wedding favors
Fans have been collectively anticipating a Bennifer wedding for nearly two decades, so it's no wonder that the public was so desperate for details on the event. Page Six learned that Jennifer Lopez would use the aisle as her runway for a custom Ralph Lauren gown. People reported that the celebrations would start before the ceremony, as there was a pre-wedding party planned. However, it was an unassuming stranger to the couple who was able to dish on the wedding favors Bennifer's guests got to enjoy.
The pop culture Instagram account, @deuxmoi, took to their Story to share an image they received through DMs. "I'm staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Jen and Ben choccy," their anonymous informant wrote. Attached was an image of luxurious, customized chocolates and a note from the couple, who seem to have sent the gift to the wrong room. "Thank you so much for making our wedding weekend celebrations so special," it read. "Sweet dreams, J & B."
The chocolates appear to be from Kreuther, a high-end confectionary based in New York City. A description that accompanied the gift noted the included flavors—with luxurious names like "Tahitian Vanilla," "Raspberry Hibiscus," "Kumaru," and "Vietnamese Coffee." That last one seems like a betrayal of Ben Affleck's long-standing love for Dunkin' Donuts, but we won't tell.