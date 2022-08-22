Harry Styles Finally Speaks Out About Olivia Wilde Relationship Backlash
Unfortunately, misogyny, sexism, and ageism are still rampant in society. That may not be surprising, but it may be surprising to learn that actor/director Olivia Wilde has been subjected to some of the worst online hate, abuse, trolling, and ageist, sexist remarks because of it. And most of it stems from the fact that she's dating Harry Styles.
In early January 2021, after casting the "As It Was" singer in her upcoming mystery/thriller "Don't Worry Darling," an insider told People that as Wilde and Styles spent more time together both on and off-set, their friendship "quickly turned romantic. Their chemistry was very obvious." Then they were spotted holding hands at a wedding, and dancing and romancing on a yacht. Since then, she's been rocking out at his concerts, including this recent stop in Toronto. She literally knows all the moves, dancing along with fans, hip-thrusting and head banging with the best of them.
They seem to be #RelationshipGoals, but inexplicably, the Styles stans have concocted a narrative that the former One Directioner is dating her against his will, that she is using him to leverage her public image, and that he needs to be "freed" from this bondage. In fact, #FreeHarry and #TimesUpOlivia have been trending topics recently. Now the duo are finally addressing these rumors head on.
Harry Styles says the relationship backlash 'doesn't make me feel good'
In a new Rolling Stone in-depth cover story published today, "Watermelon Sugar" crooner Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde address the "toxic negativity" online directed toward their relationship. "That obviously doesn't make me feel good," he admitted, via E! News. "It's obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you're at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn't want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that."
Wilde, on the other hand, is choosing to believe in the innate goodness in people, and told the outlet she believes that's not who the Styles stans truly are. "What I don't understand about the cruelty you're referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there," she said, via Variety. "I don't personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness."
Back in April, as she unveiled the trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" at CinemaCon, Wilde jokingly dubbed her boyfriend, "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I am aware of, and he is nothing short of a revelation in this part," per Variety. So it would seem she is also a "true champion of kindness."