Harry Styles Finally Speaks Out About Olivia Wilde Relationship Backlash

Unfortunately, misogyny, sexism, and ageism are still rampant in society. That may not be surprising, but it may be surprising to learn that actor/director Olivia Wilde has been subjected to some of the worst online hate, abuse, trolling, and ageist, sexist remarks because of it. And most of it stems from the fact that she's dating Harry Styles.

In early January 2021, after casting the "As It Was" singer in her upcoming mystery/thriller "Don't Worry Darling," an insider told People that as Wilde and Styles spent more time together both on and off-set, their friendship "quickly turned romantic. Their chemistry was very obvious." Then they were spotted holding hands at a wedding, and dancing and romancing on a yacht. Since then, she's been rocking out at his concerts, including this recent stop in Toronto. She literally knows all the moves, dancing along with fans, hip-thrusting and head banging with the best of them.

They seem to be #RelationshipGoals, but inexplicably, the Styles stans have concocted a narrative that the former One Directioner is dating her against his will, that she is using him to leverage her public image, and that he needs to be "freed" from this bondage. In fact, #FreeHarry and #TimesUpOlivia have been trending topics recently. Now the duo are finally addressing these rumors head on.