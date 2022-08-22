Alex Rodriguez Didn't Seem Affected By Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez nearly made it to the altar after getting engaged in 2019, per Instagram, but things evidently didn't turn out as planned. Two years after their engagement, the couple announced that they had ended their relationship after some infidelity rumors. Sources told The U.S. Sun that the A-Rod cheating allegations were the "final straw" for Lopez as she lost trust for her fiance. He was apparently exchanging flirty messages with "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy on Instagram, and potentially other women as well. LeCroy confirmed the rumors during the reality show, although sources close to A-Rod denied the accusations.

In a joint statement to the "Today" show, the couple said, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We wish the best for each other and one another's children." It was unclear what the future had in store for Rodriguez and Lopez, but an unexpected reunion was on the horizon for one of them.

Shortly after Rodriguez and Lopez split, sources revealed to Page Six that Affleck was hanging out with his longtime ex again, but they were definitely keeping things under the radar. In July 2021, they couldn't keep their relationship a secret any longer and made things Instagram official. After getting engaged in April, they quietly tied the knot in July, per People. Despite Lopez moving on seemingly quickly from her failed engagement, her ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez, doesn't seem bothered by the recent wedding festivities.