What Georgina Rodriguez's Life Was Like Before Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Today, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is synonymous with his sport on the level of Lebron James, Tiger Woods, or former Man U player David Beckham. In 2020, the Manchester United striker became the first soccer player to earn a billion dollars (per CNN), cementing his place in soccer lore. The Portuguese icon has won multiple titles in Europe's top divisions and has been awarded the Ballon d'Or (the most prestigious individual honor in the soccer world) on five different occasions. But much less is known about Ronaldo's longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. Now, that's all changing, thanks to the 2022 Netflix documentary "I Am Georgina."

Billing her as a "mom, influencer, and businesswoman," Netflix takes viewers behind-the-scenes with Rodriguez — proving that underneath the glitz and the glam, the Argentine-born model is just an ordinary woman. She's also someone who hasn't forgotten what her life was like before meeting Ronaldo. "My life changed the day I met [him]," she reveals in the documentary (via Sportskeeda). In a separate interview with Elle Italia, she claimed that "it was love at first sight for both of us."

Unlike some sports stars — who date models and actors — Rodriguez was a total unknown when she happened to bump into her future boyfriend. Theirs is a love story like something you might see in a movie, and it's a true rags-to-riches story for Rodriguez. But even with all the wealth and opportunity that dropped into her lap thanks to Ronaldo, Rodriguez has never forgotten where she came from.