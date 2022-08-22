90 Day Fiance Star Yve Arellano Faces Serious Charges

If you're sad that the "he said, she said" drama of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial has ended (for now), you could always get more from the cast of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé." The latest case of he v. she comes from Yvette "Yve" Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed, whose continually rocky relationship somehow culminated in a marriage during the Season 9 finale.

The reality stars met online, direct messaging via Instagram, according to Newsweek, and Arellano brought Abdelhamed — who's 23 years her junior — from Egypt to her Albuquerque home to continue their relationship, per People. They often clashed on cultural issues, such as Abdelhamed insisting Arellano install a bidet in her home and then complaining that she was alone with the male plumber when it was installed. "In Islam, that's not right. A man and a woman cannot be alone," Abdelhamed disconcertingly told Arellano on the show.

Yet she apparently ignored the red flags and married him anyway. That is, until Arellano found inappropriate text messages from Abdelhamed to another woman, as revealed after the tell-all episode on August 21. An Instagram account called @merrypants claimed to have screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between Abdelhamed and the woman, where she insists they can't meet until after he gets his green card. Abdelhamed also confirmed by videocall that his at-first friendship with the woman "started to get bigger." As if that weren't enough, Arellano now has more problems than a cheating husband who seemingly only married her to get his green card.