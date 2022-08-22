90 Day Fiance Star Yve Arellano Faces Serious Charges
If you're sad that the "he said, she said" drama of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial has ended (for now), you could always get more from the cast of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé." The latest case of he v. she comes from Yvette "Yve" Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed, whose continually rocky relationship somehow culminated in a marriage during the Season 9 finale.
The reality stars met online, direct messaging via Instagram, according to Newsweek, and Arellano brought Abdelhamed — who's 23 years her junior — from Egypt to her Albuquerque home to continue their relationship, per People. They often clashed on cultural issues, such as Abdelhamed insisting Arellano install a bidet in her home and then complaining that she was alone with the male plumber when it was installed. "In Islam, that's not right. A man and a woman cannot be alone," Abdelhamed disconcertingly told Arellano on the show.
Yet she apparently ignored the red flags and married him anyway. That is, until Arellano found inappropriate text messages from Abdelhamed to another woman, as revealed after the tell-all episode on August 21. An Instagram account called @merrypants claimed to have screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between Abdelhamed and the woman, where she insists they can't meet until after he gets his green card. Abdelhamed also confirmed by videocall that his at-first friendship with the woman "started to get bigger." As if that weren't enough, Arellano now has more problems than a cheating husband who seemingly only married her to get his green card.
Yve Arellano faces charges of domestic violence
After the shocking revelations at the end of the August 21 "90 Day Fiancé" tell-all episode that Mohamed Abdelhamed has indeed been cyber-cheating on Yve Arellano, news broke on August 22 that Arellano has been charged with domestic violence. Page Six reports that charges were brought against Arellano on August 15, according to New Mexico court records. She's facing one count of assault and one count of battery against a household member, and has a hearing scheduled for September 6.
Arellano's representative, Dominique Enchinton of Dominion Talent House, denies the charges, saying, "The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed," and clarified that Arellano was not formally arrested. "Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning," Enchinton continued. "The domestic abuse allegations are completely false and just a ploy to keep him in the US."
Though the couple seemed happy during the tell-all, per Entertainment Tonight, that may no longer be so. After the bombshell reveal of Abdelhamed's cheating texts, it's not clear whether or not they are still together. Arellano's Instagram Story thanked her fans for their own infidelity stories, saying, "Obviously, we are not alone. Why commitment for some isn't a commitment." Abdelhamed also posted his own Story, where he hinted at their split. "A lot of people asking, why I'm not saying my part of the story," he wrote. "That's because I was trying my best to end my relationship with respect, that's all."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.