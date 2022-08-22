Michael Jackson's Nephew Has A Big Problem With Harry Styles' King Of Pop Title

There is only one King of Pop — and it's going to stay that way, according to Michael Jackson's nephew.

Backlash over the King of Pop title was swift after Rolling Stone debuted Harry Styles as their October/November cover star. The star, who recently dropped his third solo album and is currently on tour, graces the cover, opening up about his latest on-screen roles, his relationship with Olivia Wilde and, of course, his latest music. The cover issue comes as a surprise for many fans as Styles is opening up about many topics he has kept private over the last few years — including talk of his sexuality and therapy.

But one topic that had to be discussed was the success Styles has garnered since leaving One Direction, something that has shocked Styles himself. For example, after releasing his third album, "Harry's House," Styles' album quickly hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, something his second album, "Fine Line," also achieved. With only three albums to his name — in terms of his solo career — and with such prestige, Rolling Stone named Styles the new King of Pop. But following the cover photo announcement, it didn't take long before a member of Michael Jackson's family reminded the magazine there is only one King of Pop. And to them, it's not Styles.