Michael Jackson's Nephew Has A Big Problem With Harry Styles' King Of Pop Title
There is only one King of Pop — and it's going to stay that way, according to Michael Jackson's nephew.
Backlash over the King of Pop title was swift after Rolling Stone debuted Harry Styles as their October/November cover star. The star, who recently dropped his third solo album and is currently on tour, graces the cover, opening up about his latest on-screen roles, his relationship with Olivia Wilde and, of course, his latest music. The cover issue comes as a surprise for many fans as Styles is opening up about many topics he has kept private over the last few years — including talk of his sexuality and therapy.
But one topic that had to be discussed was the success Styles has garnered since leaving One Direction, something that has shocked Styles himself. For example, after releasing his third album, "Harry's House," Styles' album quickly hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, something his second album, "Fine Line," also achieved. With only three albums to his name — in terms of his solo career — and with such prestige, Rolling Stone named Styles the new King of Pop. But following the cover photo announcement, it didn't take long before a member of Michael Jackson's family reminded the magazine there is only one King of Pop. And to them, it's not Styles.
Taj Jackson says Michael Jackson and Harry Styles deserve their own titles
Wearing a white fur coat, pink sequin shorts, and holding a birthday cake, Harry Styles looks right into the camera for his cover photo for Rolling Stone, signaling his confidence in the new title they bestowed upon him: "the new King of Pop."
But moments after unveiling the title and cover star, Taj Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, quickly took to social media to set the record straight — there is no "new" King of Pop. "You don't own the title @RollingStone and you didn't earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired," Jackson tweeted, firing back at the magazine.
And Jackson wasn't alone in his feelings. Following his tweet, many fans of Michael joined in agreeing that this was Michael's title and no one else's. "That's right, Taj! TELL THEM!! Nobody can take Michael's place as THE KING of POP," one fan wrote. Adding to that, another said, "I'm a huge Harry Styles fan but no. He is not the new King of Pop. There is no new King of Pop." But, while Taj was upset over the use of his uncle's title, it wasn't because he thought Styles didn't deserve it. Rather, Taj thinks Styles deserves his own title and moment to shine. "No disrespect to Harry Styles, he's mega talented. Give him his own unique title."