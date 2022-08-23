The Tragic Death Of Friday Night Lights Football Coach Gary Gaines

Gary Gaines, coach of the high school football team that "Friday Night Lights" is based on, tragically died at age 73 on August 22, according to the Daily Mail. Gaines coached football for over 30 years across the state of Texas before being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease five years ago, which ultimately led to his death. "Friday Night Lights" is a best-selling book by Buzz Bissinger that captures the story of the Permian High School football team in Odessa, Texas, as Coach Gaines attempted to lead them to the 1988 state championship, but fell short, according to the New York Post.

"Friday Night Lights" was also turned into a movie and then a TV series following the book's success. However, despite its popularity and the portrayal of Gaines as a passionate coach with serious determination to win, Gaines was not a fan. In fact, he claimed he never read the book because he felt betrayed by Bissinger.

Gaines was previously inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Hall of Fame, according to the Odessa American. Ron King, a former Odessa High School coach, told the newspaper, "I just can't find the words to pay respects. It's a big loss for the coaching profession. There are a lot of coaches he took under his wing and mentored." Many other coaches and students have expressed their condolences after Gaines' death.