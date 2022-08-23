Nicole Kidman's Latest Photos Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

As an A-list actor, Nicole Kidman has always maintained a killer physique. Her break-out role in "Moulin Rouge" saw her playing a nightclub star, with her stunning figure helping to make her famous. In her latest roles, she's even had to become superhuman. Kidman is set to play a role in DC's upcoming "Aquaman" film. When some pointed out that she may be a bit young for her role as the mother of Aquaman (portrayed by a 43-year-old Jason Momoa), Kidman confidently cleared the air. "In the superhero world, it all evens out," she's quoted as saying by the Mirror. "Atlanna doesn't really age."

Playing an ageless mermaid could be an intimidating ask for most 55-year-olds, but Kidman consistently proves she's up to the task. She's been very open about her diet and exercise routines over the years, placing an emphasis on not being too restrictive. "I pretty much eat anything, but all in moderation," she shared with the Los Angeles Times. She broke things down a bit more specifically for Women's Health. "I'm not someone that believes in denial," she explained. "It's walking a path that's ultimately 80 percent healthy, 20 percent...sometimes it falls to 70." She also shared that she loves running, cycling, yoga, and meditation.

One thing's for sure: She's found her perfect routine. Kidman's latest magazine pictures had all of our jaws on the floor, and the internet had a lot to say.