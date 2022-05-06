New Photo Of Nicole Kidman Has Fans Saying She Looks Completely Unrecognizable

It's no secret that Nicole Kidman is one of the most highly-respected and popular actors in Hollywood. The actor has proven time and time again that her talents know no limits, and she's starred in everything from hit films like "Moulin Rouge!" and "The Hours" to the wildly popular television series "Big Little Lies," where she starred alongside a star-studded cast that included Reese Witherspoon. Kidman found her name in the press when she went through a super messy and public divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001. However, Kidman found her happily ever after with Keith Urban, and the stars regularly gush over one another. "Happy anniversary babygirl !!!!!!! my life started when you said 'I do' 5475 days ago today," Urban wrote on Instagram in 2021. How sweet is that?

Throughout her marriage to Urban, Kidman hasn't slowed her acting career. The star is working with Amazon on a new series, "Expats," a show based on Janice Y.K. Lee's book "The Expatriates," per Deadline. The show, which is shot in Hong Kong, has been subject to plenty of controversy already. According to Time, Kidman came under fire when she and a few other crew members got an exemption from the mandatory quarantine period when they arrived to film in Hong Kong.

Now, Kidman is coming under fire on set of "Expats" for a totally different reason.