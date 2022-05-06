New Photo Of Nicole Kidman Has Fans Saying She Looks Completely Unrecognizable
It's no secret that Nicole Kidman is one of the most highly-respected and popular actors in Hollywood. The actor has proven time and time again that her talents know no limits, and she's starred in everything from hit films like "Moulin Rouge!" and "The Hours" to the wildly popular television series "Big Little Lies," where she starred alongside a star-studded cast that included Reese Witherspoon. Kidman found her name in the press when she went through a super messy and public divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001. However, Kidman found her happily ever after with Keith Urban, and the stars regularly gush over one another. "Happy anniversary babygirl !!!!!!! my life started when you said 'I do' 5475 days ago today," Urban wrote on Instagram in 2021. How sweet is that?
Throughout her marriage to Urban, Kidman hasn't slowed her acting career. The star is working with Amazon on a new series, "Expats," a show based on Janice Y.K. Lee's book "The Expatriates," per Deadline. The show, which is shot in Hong Kong, has been subject to plenty of controversy already. According to Time, Kidman came under fire when she and a few other crew members got an exemption from the mandatory quarantine period when they arrived to film in Hong Kong.
Now, Kidman is coming under fire on set of "Expats" for a totally different reason.
Fans slam Nicole Kidman's appearance
Nicole Kidman is the latest celebrity to come under fire for donning a totally new look. The "Big Little Lies" star took to Instagram to share a series of images that captured her on the set of her new Amazon series, "Expat." In the first shot, the actor appeared alongside director Lulu Wang as the ladies both wore smiles. "Back at work with the incomparable @ThumbeLulu," the actor wrote in the caption.
Some fans took to the post to applaud Kidman on her latest project, while several others slammed her appearance. "Nicole what did you do with your face?!?!?!!!?" one fan asked. "That's not even you Nicole! Bad double," another social media user commented. Another follower criticized Kidman's look, accusing the star of going under the knife, writing, "Too much work done Nicole." Clearly, these people held nothing back.
Kidman once addressed plastic surgery rumors in a 2007 interview with Marie Claire. "To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything," she told the outlet. "I take care of myself. And I'm very proud to say that." Of course, plenty of time has passed since then, and Kidman shared her mother's best advice on feeling better with age to Chatelaine in 2017. "Do what you can to take care of yourself and present yourself in the best way," she explained. "And nobody is going to take care of you except yourself."