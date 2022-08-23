Nicolas Cage Debuts Head-Turning New Look

It's time we as a society collectively admitted that we are low-key obsessed with all things Nicolas Cage. Does the "Adaptation" star have a pet octopus that he introduces to visitors? Why yes, yes, he does, and we need to know more. Did a man once break into his house naked simply to eat a Fudgesicle? Yes, and we salute that kind of dedication. Was he offered a role in "The Matrix," but turned it down for his kids? Ow, that gets us right in the ovaries.

Even "The Family Man" star himself is wont to admit to his eyebrow-raising proclivities. "I had some moments that I went off and did some wild stuff, but a lot of that was by design," he told GQ in March. "I think many people in the public got swept up with an idea of me being kind of a wild madman, which was fun in the beginning."

So while the "National Treasure" star may not be down for buying his very own bat cave (yes, that was also a thing), he is down these days for other fun ways of expressing himself creatively. Fam, he has broken into the medicine cabinet and found the Manic Panic hair dye!