Nicolas Cage Reveals The Surprising Movie Offers He Turned Down

"Leaving Las Vegas" star Nicolas Cage is known as a bit of a character, even by Hollywood's standards. From his obsession with Elvis, not to mention actually marrying Elvis's daughter Lisa Marie Presley, to his unique manner of speaking that just begs to be impersonated, the "Face/Off" legend has definitely made some amazing and eyebrow-raising choices. Now he's playing a fictionalized version of himself in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," and he's playing into his notorious persona in the Netflix docu-series "History of Swear Words." But he had our attention way back in the 1987 rom-com classic "Moonstruck," opposite Cher.

His career has had its up and downs, but these days Cage is on the upswing, professionally and personally. Recently, he revealed just how ecstatic he is to be a father again. He told Access Hollywood that he is ready for the arrival of his latest little one with his wife, Riko Shibata, saying, "My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair. I'm looking forward to getting back to that."

Now, Cage is explaining that his commitment to family guides many of his career choices, like refusing starring roles in "Lord of the Rings" and "The Matrix."