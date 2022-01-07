How Many Kids Does Nicolas Cage Have?
Prolific actor Nicolas Cage is known more for bizarre, quirky indies and action-oriented blockbusters, and not so much children's movies (except maybe "The Croods"). But perhaps with his latest news he'll be doing more family fare: Cage recently announced a new addition to his family.
That's right, the actor we all love to impersonate ("How am I not in this movie?") confirmed with People that he and his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, are expecting a child. "The parents-to-be are elated," a representative for the couple said of their first child together. Shibata, who, at 27, is 30 years younger than Cage (who turns 58 on January 7), married the "Moonstruck" star in a small private ceremony in Las Vegas last year during the pandemic, per ET. They wed at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16, 2021, the birthday of August Coppola, Cage's late father (and Francis Ford Coppola's brother). Cage wore a tuxedo by Tom Ford, while Shibata, who took Cage's last name, was dressed in a black handmade bridal kimono from her hometown of Kyoto, Japan. Cage's third wife and close friend Alice Kim (and Cage's longest-lasting marriage) also attended with their child.
This latest announcement adds another to Cage's brood, but how many does that make? Let's learn about Cage's children, young and old.
The new baby is Cage's first with Riko Shibata, and third overall
Dating is different in this post-pandemic world, as illustrated by Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata's romance. The pair met in Japan through mutual friends, per Flaunt, but were forced to spend time apart during the pandemic. Cage explained to his brother Marc on his Q104.3 radio show, "we got engaged on FaceTime." Cage also sent Shibata the engagement ring — a black diamond with black gold — via FedEx.
While the happy couple expects their first baby together, Cage has two other children from previous relationships. His ex-wife and friend Alice Kim attended Cage's wedding with their 16-year-old son Kal-El — yep, named for Superman, of whom Cage has always been a big fan. Cage was supposed to play the superhero in a 1990s Tim Burton movie, and Kal-El, born in 2005, also headed down the acting path, making his 2018 debut in "Teen Titans GO! To the Movies." Kal-El ironically voiced young Bruce Wayne, while his dear old dad played Superman.
Cage also has a 31-year-old son, Weston Cage Coppola — who looks just like his dad — from his early relationship with "Snake Eyes" and "The Doors" actress Christina Fulton. Cage and Fulton dated in 1988, per AmoMama, and welcomed Weston in 1990, but their tempestuous relationship resulted in Weston's estrangement from Fulton. Weston had success with his metal band, Eyes of Noctum, then also turned to acting, appearing in various films and television series. He gave Cage his four grandchildren, two sons born in 2014 and 2016, and twin daughters in 2020.