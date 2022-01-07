How Many Kids Does Nicolas Cage Have?

Prolific actor Nicolas Cage is known more for bizarre, quirky indies and action-oriented blockbusters, and not so much children's movies (except maybe "The Croods"). But perhaps with his latest news he'll be doing more family fare: Cage recently announced a new addition to his family.

That's right, the actor we all love to impersonate ("How am I not in this movie?") confirmed with People that he and his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, are expecting a child. "The parents-to-be are elated," a representative for the couple said of their first child together. Shibata, who, at 27, is 30 years younger than Cage (who turns 58 on January 7), married the "Moonstruck" star in a small private ceremony in Las Vegas last year during the pandemic, per ET. They wed at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16, 2021, the birthday of August Coppola, Cage's late father (and Francis Ford Coppola's brother). Cage wore a tuxedo by Tom Ford, while Shibata, who took Cage's last name, was dressed in a black handmade bridal kimono from her hometown of Kyoto, Japan. Cage's third wife and close friend Alice Kim (and Cage's longest-lasting marriage) also attended with their child.

This latest announcement adds another to Cage's brood, but how many does that make? Let's learn about Cage's children, young and old.