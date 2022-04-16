How Does Nicolas Cage Really Feel About Being A Father Again?

Nicolas Cage may be a famous Hollywood star, but he also happens to be a family man who has kids. He first became a father back in 1992 when he welcomed a son named Weston Coppola Cage into the world with his then-girlfriend, model Kristina Fulton, according to Biography. If the middle name that was given to Weston piques your interest, then you might not have known that the elder Cage is, in fact, a member of the Coppola family, which includes directors Francis Ford Coppola and Sofia Coppola, but he definitely has a good reason for not using his real name. As for the actor's second son, the star and his wife at the time, Alice Kim, revealed in October 2005 that Kal-el Coppola Cage has joined the family.

Although the star's relationship with Kim didn't last, he ended up married to Riko Shibata, and in January, it was announced that they were expecting a little one together. At the time, a source told People, "The parents-to-be are elated!"

Although the baby hasn't arrived quite yet, the actor has opened up about how he really feels when it comes to being a dad again, and you'll surely adore what he had to say.