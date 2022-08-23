The Kardashians Are Under Fire For Environmental Issues Yet Again

The Kardashians are not strangers to receiving backlash about their potentially negative impact on the environment. Kylie Jenner, for instance, is known for flying her private jet to very close destinations, despite its effect on the environment. According to Forbes, Jenner recently flew 17 minutes instead of driving 45 minutes and seemingly felt no guilt as it's something she does often, although private jet emissions are incredibly detrimental to our climate. BuzzFeed News reports that individuals should limit themselves to 2.3 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, but private jets emit that amount in just one hour.

As a result, Jenner has been branded a "climate criminal" on social media. After it was reported that she took a three-minute flight, one Twitter user responded, "It doesn't matter how rich you are – nothing warrants that. Pure entitled and selfish behaviour." According to Independent, Kim Kardashian is also amongst the list of celebrities who are polluting the environment by taking remarkably short flights on her private jet as well.

Social media users have been criticizing the Kardashian-Jenners for neglecting the environment by prioritizing themselves over the safety of the planet for quite some time now. Now, the popular family is under fire yet again.