Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She's Been Spending More Time With Ex Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson has been separated from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock for more than two years, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he's out of her life completely. The divorce was officially finalized in March of 2022, according to Us Weekly. As part of the settlement — which came after two pretty contentious years of legal battling by the sounds of it — Clarkson was granted full custody of the pair's two children, who spend one weekend a month with their father.
As for their ranch in Montana, Clarkson eventually agreed to give Blackstock a 5.12% share of the property. He was allowed to remain living there until June 2022, but he would have to pay about $12,000 a month in rent. Additionally, Clarkson was required to pay her ex-husband both child and spousal support.
After all of this, you might be surprised to hear that Clarkson and Blackstock would agree to hang out together at all.
Kelly Clarkson invited her ex-husband to Montana for the summer
Divorce or no divorce, Kelly Clarkson said in an interview with "Today" that she was happy to get to spend the summer on the ranch in Montana with her two kids, River and Remi, as well as her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. "It's obviously been a rough couple years, so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute," Clarkson said of intentionally taking time off.
Then she shed more light on the relaxing situation, which included activities like four-wheeling in the mountains. "The kids were with me and with their dad," the singer and talk show host added. "It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation, so we were both in Montana so, it was the first time I think my kids felt more centered as well."
This sounds pretty big of Clarkson, especially since she would have invited Blackstock to stay in the ranch as a guest. After attempting to fight the judge's order, according to Us Weekly, Blackstock finally moved out of the property in June. The unnamed insider reportedly described Blackstock as "always asking for more and being a constant thorn in her side." But what wouldn't a mom do for her kids, after all?