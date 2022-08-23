Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She's Been Spending More Time With Ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has been separated from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock for more than two years, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he's out of her life completely. The divorce was officially finalized in March of 2022, according to Us Weekly. As part of the settlement — which came after two pretty contentious years of legal battling by the sounds of it — Clarkson was granted full custody of the pair's two children, who spend one weekend a month with their father.

As for their ranch in Montana, Clarkson eventually agreed to give Blackstock a 5.12% share of the property. He was allowed to remain living there until June 2022, but he would have to pay about $12,000 a month in rent. Additionally, Clarkson was required to pay her ex-husband both child and spousal support.

After all of this, you might be surprised to hear that Clarkson and Blackstock would agree to hang out together at all.