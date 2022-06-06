Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Gave Her Strength Amid Nasty Divorce

Kelly Clarkson hasn't had it very easy during her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Back in January, she managed to finally put an end to things when she gave her ex 5% of her Montana ranch after Blackstock argued that it was a "marital property." One of the reasons why Blackstock refused to pack up his bags and leave was because he only had a reported income of $10,000, per TMZ, despite the fact that it costs an estimated $81,000 to even maintain the property. "The Court further finds that the Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties' names either as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entireties, as required under the PMA to create marital property," E! News reported in 2019.

What's more, Clarkson also told Entertainment Tonight in 2020 that, despite her divorce being a painstakingly heartbreaking ordeal, that hasn't stopped her from wearing her heart on her sleeve. She said, "I am an open book, but at some point I'm a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye. So, I care one hundred percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet. So, that's been the hard thing of, like, yes, I'm willing to share my experience and yes, it is the worst."

And now Clarkson has revealed what has given her the most strength during her entire divorce process.