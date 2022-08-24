Kim Kardashian Gets Cryptic After Pete Davidson Split

Hearts were shattered everywhere on August 5 when the news broke that famous lovebirds Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had called it quits after nine months of dating. (Alexa, play "End Of The Road by Boyz II Men.)

"I'm still in complete shock that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up. I really thought theirs would be a love that lasts forever," one fan tweeted about the demise of Kardashian and Davidson's relationship. Meanwhile, another wrote, "I'm so depressed Kim and Pete broke up." And while many immediately got to work coming up with their own theories as to why the relationship ended, one source told E! News that it was the long-distance coupled with hectic work schedules that ultimately "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." Still, the insider was adamant that both Kardashian and Davidson had "a lot of love and respect for each other."

But now it appears Kardashian, herself, is finally breaking her silence... sort of.